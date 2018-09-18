Subscribe to Boldsky
When It Comes To Separates, There Is Nobody Who Nails It Better Than Shilpa Shetty Kundra

By
Shilpa Shetty fashion

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is quite evidently donning the bossy pants these days. The actress was seen wearing red and pink cropped top and pants yesterday, and recently she pulled off a similar style at the launch of her show, 'Hear Me Love Me' on Amazon Prime. She wore the separates attire again and looked gorgeous as ever.

Shilpa Shetty style

Shilpa wore a one-shouldered top and paired it with pants. She again mixed the structured with flared and made it work. So, Shilpa's top was dipped in a pristine white shade and was full-sleeved on one side. It was an interesting dimension given to the crop top and was really not quite everybody's cup of tea. However, Shilpa carried it with a lot of aplomb.

Shilpa Shetty western looks

She paired it with brown-hued corduroy pants, which were a tad bit baggy and went perfectly well with her top. With this attire, Shilpa again played with contrasts. She also brought back these good old jeans back into trend. We totally loved her separates and Shilpa paired it with complementing pumps.

Shilpa Shetty Amazon Prime

The actress wore sleek metallic statement danglers with her attire. Her makeup was highlighted by a glowy lip shade and the sleek long tresses rounded off her look.

Shilpa Shetty insta

Shilpa looked simply amazing in her latest attire. We hope her new show does well. Don't you think she stepped up her fashion game?

