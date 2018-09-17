Shilpa Shetty Just Gave The Street-Style Look A Sophisticated Touch

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is here to make your Monday evening brighter with her vibrant outfit. She absolutely gave the street-style, a sophisticated touch by pairing these two numbers. She looked awesome as ever and has over the years, also perfected the art of dressing up.

She also took a risk by pairing two absolutely contrasting hues. Now, pink and red pairings can easily fail, but Shilpa taught us how to team these two colours. So, she sensibly teamed a very light shade of pink with a blazing shade of red and made the pairing work. Each hue stood out and none stole the thunder of the other.

Shilpa's crop top was full-sleeved, collared, and crisp. It was a structural top and Shilpa pulled it off with a lot of aplomb. The actress wore red-hued high-waist pants with the top and it was an awesome colour-blocking. Her pants were also straight-fit, symmetrical, and came with a same-hued belt. The pants were a tad bit shorter than the normal size, and Shilpa paired her ensemble with white-hued pumps.

Shilpa also sported some boho bangles and hoop earrings to accentuate her look. Her makeup was natural and she kept her hairdo wavy and loose to notch up her look.

Shilpa Shetty won us over again. We think she has amped up her fashion game. What do you think about this look of hers? Let us know in the comment section.