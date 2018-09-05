Shilpa Shetty's Latest Airport Look Includes A Devil Wears Prada Tee And Comfy Pyjamas

The 'Devil Wears Prada' is one of the most talked-about fashion-oriented novels turned into a movie. The movie was released in 2006, but the movie fever still hasn't gone away. The latest celebrity to show her fondness for the movie was none other than the very gorgeous Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The actress was snapped at the airport.

She was spotted wearing a black-hued tee with 'Devil Wears Prada' image occupying the center. Yes, the red-coloured iconic pump with devilish heels was clearly eye-catching. And with this tee, Shilpa inspired us to wear a movie or book-based graphic t-shirt.

The actress teamed her tee with comfy checkered pyjamas and proved to us that airport fashion should be about being comfortable. She wore classic checkered pyjamas, which contrasted her tee and yet complemented it. Her pyjamas were blue and yellow striped and we totally loved it.

Shilpa completed her look with shiny black pumps, a money bag, and metallic bangles. She wore dark shades to notch up her look. Her makeup was highlighted by pink-hued lip shade and those sleek long tresses rounded off her look.

Well, Shilpa Shetty gave us a stunning and relaxed airport wear inspiration. So, who all want to wear the Devil Wears Prada tee? Let us know in the comment section.