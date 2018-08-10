Shilpa Shetty And Manisha Koirala's Ethnic Outfits Are Guaranteed Mood-Lifters

Manisha Koirala and Shilpa Shetty met after a long time, when they came to support the cause of Giants Welfare Foundation, which was led by Shaina NC. The event had the two gorgeous actresses sporting stunning traditional wears. While Shilpa wore a sari, Manisha donned a front-slit open kurta.

Shilpa's 'Dandelion Yellow Lotus Saree' came from House of Masaba. It was a vibrant yellow sari draped in a classic style. Shilpa looked chic in it and we our eyes were glued on to her like a moth to a flame. She teamed her sari with an off-shoulder blouse that was quarter-sleeved too. Can a blouse notch up the sari? Yes, it can. Shilpa Shetty's sari clearly proved that.

Her sari was also adorned with enormous pink-coloured lotus flowers, which also accentuated her blouse. The patterns actually elevated her attire and gave it a quirky touch. Shilpa accessorised her sari with jewellery from Amrapali. Her delicate bracelets, statement ring, and most of all her eye-catching tassle danglers, were meticulously paired to accentuate her avatar. Her side-swept copper tresses completed her look.

Manisha's burnt orange outfit contrasted with Shilpa's vibrant yellow attire. It was a floor length outfit that was brushed with metallic accents and highlighted by beautiful golden floral embellishments. She paired her long front-slit kurta with a dark-hued printed skirt. Manisha wore an ethnic ring and jhumkis to spruce up her look.

Her makeup was marked by smoky eye shadow and glossy lip shade. Manisha's cheeks were also highlighted by pink touches and she rounded off her look with a middle-parted bun.

We thought both looked unbelievable and their attires can instantly lift your mood, but whose attire you loved more?