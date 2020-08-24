Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Shilpa Shetty Look Splendid In A Fuchsia Pink Kurta Set Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The auspicious festival, Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm. Though the celebrations were simpler this time due to coronavirus pandemic but the B-town celebrities made the big festival a special one. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who flaunted a pink number last time, opted for another beautiful traditional outfit of the same hue this year and upped her pink fashion game. She was dressed in a beautiful fuchsia pink kurta set and looked splendid. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, for Ganpati celebrations, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was decked up in a fuchsia pink kurta set by designer Punit Balana and looked gorgeous. Her ensemble consisted of a quarter-sleeved round-collar flared kurta, which was accentuated by intricate pink and golden zardosi work and dori embroidery. She teamed her kurta with matching ankle-length pants and draped a pink pleated dupatta over her one shoulder that featured white stripes and golden patterns. The golden embellished band-type belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Dhadkan actress completed her look with a pair of hand-embroidered golden juttis from Fizzy Goblet and accessorised her look with gold-toned exquisite drop earrings and a bracelet from Parina Jewels.

Shilpa Shetty let loose her mid-parted straight highlighted tresses and spruced up her look with a tiny bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan, twinned with his mother in a colour co-ordinated ethnic attire. He donned a full-sleeved mandarin-collar bluish colour kurta that featured pink striped patterns and dotted prints. He paired his kurta with red bottoms and looked adorable.

On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, sported a half-sleeved classic-collar light blue kurta and teamed it with matching pyjama. With a short beard, he rounded out his look.

Well, the entire Kundra family really looked resplendent and gave family goals in their colour co-ordinated ensembles. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Punit Balana