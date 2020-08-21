Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: This Ganesh Festival Ace Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Vibrant Saree Or Suit Look Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi every year but this time, we believe because of the pandemic, the celebrations at her home are going to be simpler. However, we are looking forward to what she would be wearing for the auspicious occasion as she always stuns us with her outfits on Ganesh Chaturthi. She flaunted two outfits last year and we so loved the fact that her outfits were vibrant and so festive. She also gave her look a traditional Marathi touch by flaunting a half nath with both her ensembles. So, let's decode her Ganesh Chaturthi outfits from last year for some much-needed festive fashion inspiration.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Yellow Saree

The gorgeous actress wore a stunning and contemporary yellow saree for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Shilpa Shetty's saree was designed by Punit Balana and it was a yellow-hued saree with striking patterns. Her saree drape featured dotted patterns in a white hue. The saree was also enhanced by lace border and yellow furry pom-poms at the hemline of the pallu. The saree was also belted, which made her palla look so crisp. Her blouse was half-sleeved but the sleeves were puffed. The blouse was marked by floral embroidery, which upped her saree look. She wore a mangalsutra and an embellished choker that was crafted from diamonds and light green stones. She also wore the classic nath that accentuated her traditional avatar. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and impeccably-applied kohl. A tiny pink bindi also notched up her look and the ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Pink Suit

For Bappa Visarjan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra wore a bright pink suit that was from Pink City by Sarika. Her attire consisted of a half-sleeved pink kurta that she teamed with matching dhoti-style salwar, which was also dipped in matching pink hue. However, it was her dupatta that spruced up her look. Her patterned dupatta, which featured intricate motifs in a white hue and elaborate border, enhanced her traditional look. We also loved how her dupatta was styled. Her dupatta was pinned one side of the kurta and it gave her look a graceful touch. The dupatta also featured colourful tassels. She teamed her ensemble with golden-toned embellished juttis and accessorised her look with a mangalsutra. The metallic gold-toned bracelets from Curio Cottage upped her look. She flaunted the ethnic nath again. The makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade and a tiny pink bindi. The middle-parted long tresses completed her look.

So, which attire of Shilpa Shetty's will you pick for Ganesh Chaturthi 2020? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Instagram