Shilpa Shetty Gives Festive Fashion Goals In Her Pink And Yellow Skirt-Top Combos, Pick Your Favourite!

Be it fitness, healthy food recipe or fashion, if you are looking for any inspiration, Shilpa Shetty's Instagram page is all you need to visit and scroll. The actress always has something or the other to inspire us from and that's how she also keeps her fans engaged with. Recently, she shared two pictures from her latest photoshoot, where she was seen sporting skirt-top combos of different colours - one was yellow while the other was pink. Her both the ensembles looked pretty and she gave major festive fashion goals in it. So, let us take a close look at her both outfit and pick our favourite.

Shilpa Shetty In A Yellow Crop Top And Skirt

Shilpa Shetty Kundra sported a dark-yellow gorgeous ensemble, which came from the label K& A and was accentuated by subtle white dotted prints. It consisted of a heavily puffed bishop sleeved cinched crop top and high-waist flared skirt that featured ruffled border. Styled by Sanjana Batra, the actress completed her look with a pair of yellow sandals and accessorised her look with silver hoops and rings from Uncut label. Shilpa Shetty pulled back her sleek tresses into a half updo and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Shilpa Shetty In A Pink Crop Top And Skirt

Shilpa Shetty Kundra opted for a dark pink ensemble, which came from the label KoAi and was accentuated by 3D zig zag effects from light pink and white colour. Her ensemble consisted of a cuff-sleeved V-shaped neckline wrap crop top and matching high-waist flared long skirt. Styled by Sanjana Batra, she completed her look with a pair of sandals and upped her look with silver-toned earrings and rings from Amrapali and handcuffs from label Kohar by Kanika. Shilpa let loose her side-parted heavy curled locks and elevated her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, mascara, pink eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Shilpa Shetty Kundra? Which colour will you prefer? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram