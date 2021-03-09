Shilpa Shetty Or Neha Dhupia, Whose Pretty Red Dress Would You Like To Steal For Upcoming Party? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Parties are always endless and so are our demands for new dresses. Whether it's friend's birthday or bridal shower or just a casual get together, we always have some or the other reason to party and for that, obviously we all need good clothes. If you're here, reading this article, we're sure you might be looking for some fashion goals for your next party. And who better can inspire you than our stunning Bollywood divas. Recently, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Neha Dhupia took to their Instagram feeds to share their gorgeous pictures from the latest photo shoot. They both were seen sporting pretty red dress and looking marvellous. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and pick our favourite one.

Shilpa Shetty In A Red Printed Dress

For her appearance in dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was decked up in a half-sleeved classic-collar red shirt dress, which came from the label Ank by Amrit Kaur. Her flared full-length dress was accentuated by round-shaped white dye prints while the maroon leather belt, cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. Styled by Sanjana Batra, the diva completed her look with a pair of brown-hued heels and accessorised her look with pretty handcuffs and rings, that came from Lara Morakhia's label and Amrapali. Shilpa Shetty let loose her mid-parted layered tresses and spruced up her look with filled pointed brows, subtle black kohl, pink eyeshadow, mascara, contoured cheekbones, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look.

Neha Dhupia In A Ruffle Red Dress

For Femina Miss India, Neha Dhupia was dressed to slay in a one-shoulder frock-style red midi dress, which was designed by Gauri & Nainika. Her structured dress featured amazingly ruffled hem and a big ruffle detailing on one shoulder, that added to dramatic quotient. Styled by Gurleen and Sukhmani, the diva teamed her dress with a pair of pointed black pumps from Christian Louboutin. Neha went jewellery free and elevated her look with filled brows, brown eyeshadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pale pink lipstick. She let loose her side-parted shoulder-length tresses and looked stunning.

So, whose red dress will you pick for upcoming party? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram