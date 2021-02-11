Femina Miss India 2020: Neha Dhupia Owns The Red Carpet With Her Boho Style Maxi Dress And Jacket Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 was a star-studded affair, where many celebrities arrived flaunting their gorgeous looks in wow-worthy numbers. Neha Dhupia, who is always admired for her style and fashion sense, graced the red carpet in a flowy white maxi dress, teamed with a blue jacket. Her this outfit was an Indo-western number and she surely owned the night with her such stunning look. So, let us take a close look at her complete attire and decode it for style inspiration.

So, Neha Dhupia sported a V-shaped plunging-neckline white flowy boho style maxi dress, which was accentuated by black dye prints. Styled by Gurleen Gambhir, she teamed her flared maxi with quarter-sleeved open-front sheen blue jacket, that featured black patterns. Her jacket had the same black dye prints on the lapel and on the sleeves' end. Tumhari Sulu actress' this ensemble came from the label Amrich and she completed her look with a pair of heels. Neha accessorised her look with a pretty silver-toned metallic choker, handcuff, and ring from Amrapali.

On the makeup front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, the diva slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, black kohl, mascara, light-hued eye shadow, and glossy light-pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The Helicopter Eela let loose her side-parted shoulder-length layered tresses loose and looked gorgeous as ever.

We really liked this maxi dress and jacket combo outfit of Neha Dhupia. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.