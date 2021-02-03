Your Latest Airport Fashion Roundup Ft. Deepika Padukone, Neha Dhupia, And Pranitha Subhash Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Be it work or vacation, if you are planning to fly somewhere and need some comfy airport outfit goals, we've got you covered. So, recently Deepika Padukone, Neha Dhupia, and Pranitha Subhash gave us airport fashion goals. We have decoded their smart and comfy airport outfits for some fashion inspiration.

Deepika Padukone's Pyjama-Hoodie Set

Deepika Padukone looked awesome in her pyjama and hoodie set. She wore a hoodie that was beige-hued and white stripes and teamed it with matching pyjamas. Deepika paired her ensemble with black and white sports shoes and also sported a mask following the safety guidelines. Her airport ensemble was simple and she carried a brown leather bag with her. She also wore round-framed spectacles. She completed her look with a middle-parted impeccable hairdo.

Neha Dhupia's Blue Dress And Jacket

Neha Dhupia sported easy-breezy attire to the airport and had all our attention. She wore a long round-necked checkered dress that was flared and teamed it with a long distressed denim jackets. Neha paired her ensemble white-hued sports shoes and accessorised her look with bangles. She wore a black mask and carried a strolley with her. The short tresses rounded out her avatar.

Pranitha Subhash's Grey Dress

Pranitha Subhash wore a grey midi dress that was round-necked and bodycon. She played with colour-blocks and teamed her plain grey dress and orange slippers. She carried a signature Louis Vuitton bag with her and the makeup was enhanced by light-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The shoulder-length highlighted tresses wrapped up her look.

So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that.