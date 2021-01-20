Neha Dhupia Keeps It Bold And Beautiful In Her Stunning Red Maxi Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Neha Dhupia is one of the most fashionable actresses we have in the Bollywood industry. Be it on-screen, off-screen or on social media, she never fails to steal the limelight with her stylish looks in wow-worthy numbers. The actress keeps sharing pictures from her various photoshoots on Instagram. And her recent look is what we can't stop staring at as she looked drop-dead gorgeous in her latest outfit. She opted for a stunning red maxi dress and made a bold statement in it. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it for fashion inspiration.

So, in her latest pictures, Neha Dhupia was seen decked up in a bright-red maxi dress, which came from Stephany Dsouza's collection. Her V-shaped neckline easy-breezy wrap dress was accentuated by overlap detailing and loose sleeves that fell like a panel at the back. The thigh-high side slit added stylish quotient to her look while the black leather belt, cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. Styled by Gumani, the Roadies gang leader completed her look with a pair of ankle-length black boots. She went for minimal jewellery and upped her look with shiny nail paint.

Neha's make-up game was also strong and bold. She kept the base flawless and sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, subtle black kohl, mascara, light-pink eye shadow, soft blush, and bright-red lipstick spruced up her bold look. She left her mid-parted shoulder-length tresses loose and looked ravishing.

So, what do you think about this outfit of Neha Dhupia? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Neha Dhupia's Instagram