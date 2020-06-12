Just In
Shibani Dandekar Catches All Our Attention With Her Sassy Looks In Her Latest Cover Shoot
Bollywood actress, singer and model Shibani Dandekar has never failed to make heads turn every time she steps out in her fashionable outfits. The actress has amazing fashion sense and her Instagram feed is a proof of it as she keeps treating her fans with her gorgeous pictures from her photoshoots. Recently, Shibani turned cover star for Candy magazine's June 2020 edition. Dressed in classy outfits, the diva radiated sassy vibes and gave us major goals. So, let us take a close look at all her outfits and decode it.
On Four More Shots 2, “Girls will always be girls, especially around their girls – the problems remain simple yet complicated and funny to each other. They will make new mistakes, but love each other a little more fiercely and choose themselves over society and expectations. Who run the world???? Girllsss!!!”— @shibanidandekar In an exclusive interview for CANdY hear from Shibani how she juggles several roles – that of a dancer, host, model and anchor with absolute ease and what keeps her going. . . . Vol 10, June 2020 Edition. Editor-in-Chief | @studiodenz Creative Director | @farrahkader Photographed by | @abheetgidwani Interview by| @priyanka_gandhi_ . . We have opened submissions for our Vol 11, July 2020 Print & Digital Issues! To download a copy or Submit head over to candymag.in . . #CANDYMAGIN #ShibaniDandekar #Bollywood #Actors #Magazine #NaturalBeauty #Candid #Editorial #SummerFashion #FashionStyle #FashionMagazine #MagazineShoot #FashionEditorial #QuarantineArt
Shibani Dandekar In A White Pantsuit
Shibani Dandekar sported a white pantsuit and looked a class apart. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel one-buttoned white blazer, that featured flap pockets and she layered it with a black bralette. The Four More Shots Please! actress teamed her blazer with matching flared pants and spruced up her look with filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, light eyeshadow, and lightpink lip shade. Shibani let loose her side-parted highlighted curly tresses loose.
Be gentle with your minds! . . @shibanidandekar for our Vol 10, June 2020 Edition. Editor-in-Chief | @studiodenz Creative Director | @farrahkader Photographed by | @abheetgidwani Interview by| @priyanka_gandhi_ . . We have opened submissions for our Vol 11, July 2020 Print & Digital Issues! To download a copy or Submit head over to candymag.in . . #CANDYMAGIN #ShibaniDandekar #Bollywood #Actors #Magazine #NaturalBeauty #Candid #SummerFashion #FashionStyle #FashionMagazine #MindBodySoul
Shibani Dandekar In Denim-on-Denim
Shibani Dandekar was also clicked playing the piano sporting a denim-on-denim look. Her outfit consisted of a full-sleeved buttoned-down dark-blue denim shirt, which she paired with high-waist light blue denim flared jeans. Her jeans featured ripped detailing at the hem. The Naam Shabana actress left her side-parted curly tresses loose and wrapped up her look with filled brows and nudish-pink lip shade.
“I try to eat right, workout as hard as I can, hydrate and nourish my skin as well as I can .. it all comes with the territory of looking after your health, mind and body.”— @shibanidandekar In an exclusive interview for CANdY hear from Shibani how she juggles several roles – that of a dancer, host, model and anchor with absolute ease and what keeps her going. . . Vol 10, June 2020 Edition. Editor-in-Chief | @studiodenz Creative Director | @farrahkader Photographed by | @abheetgidwani Interview by| @priyanka_gandhi_ . . We have opened submissions for our Vol 11, July 2020 Print & Digital Issues! To download a copy or Submit head over to candymag.in . . #CANDYMAGIN #ShibaniDandekar #QuarantineShoot #StayHome #June #DogsOfInsta #ActorsLife #Arts #ThursdayThoughts #ActressLife #QuarantineAndChill
Shibani Dandekar In A Powder Blue Shirt
Shibani Dandekar posed with her adorable dog sporting a full-sleeved powder blue-hued buttoned-down shirt. She styled her shirt in an off-shoulder way that added fashion quotient. The Sultan actress let loose her side-parted statement tresses. Thick brows, curled lashes, and light pink lip shade wrapped up her look.
I’m here... . . @shibanidandekar for our Vol 10, June 2020 Edition. Editor-in-Chief | @studiodenz Creative Director | @farrahkader Photographed by | @abheetgidwani Interview by| @priyanka_gandhi_ . . We have opened submissions for our Vol 11, July 2020 Print & Digital Issues! To download a copy or Submit head over to candymag.in . . #CANDYMAGIN #ShibaniDandekar #Peach #ThursdayVibes #Breathe #Love #Peace #Life #FashionPhotography #Portraits #SunShine
Shibani Dandekar In A Peach Ensemble
Shibani Dandekar donned a full-sleeved peach-hued flowy ensemble and looked extremely gorgeous. She paired her ensemble with matching thigh-length bodycon garment. The Shaandaar actress let loose her tresses and elevated her look with filled brows and light pink lip shade.
So, what do you think about these outfits of Shibani Dandekar. Let us know that in the comment section.
Cover Pic Credit: Shibani Dandekar