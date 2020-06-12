Shibani Dandekar Catches All Our Attention With Her Sassy Looks In Her Latest Cover Shoot Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress, singer and model Shibani Dandekar has never failed to make heads turn every time she steps out in her fashionable outfits. The actress has amazing fashion sense and her Instagram feed is a proof of it as she keeps treating her fans with her gorgeous pictures from her photoshoots. Recently, Shibani turned cover star for Candy magazine's June 2020 edition. Dressed in classy outfits, the diva radiated sassy vibes and gave us major goals. So, let us take a close look at all her outfits and decode it.

Shibani Dandekar In A White Pantsuit

Shibani Dandekar sported a white pantsuit and looked a class apart. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel one-buttoned white blazer, that featured flap pockets and she layered it with a black bralette. The Four More Shots Please! actress teamed her blazer with matching flared pants and spruced up her look with filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, light eyeshadow, and lightpink lip shade. Shibani let loose her side-parted highlighted curly tresses loose.

Shibani Dandekar In Denim-on-Denim

Shibani Dandekar was also clicked playing the piano sporting a denim-on-denim look. Her outfit consisted of a full-sleeved buttoned-down dark-blue denim shirt, which she paired with high-waist light blue denim flared jeans. Her jeans featured ripped detailing at the hem. The Naam Shabana actress left her side-parted curly tresses loose and wrapped up her look with filled brows and nudish-pink lip shade.

Shibani Dandekar In A Powder Blue Shirt

Shibani Dandekar posed with her adorable dog sporting a full-sleeved powder blue-hued buttoned-down shirt. She styled her shirt in an off-shoulder way that added fashion quotient. The Sultan actress let loose her side-parted statement tresses. Thick brows, curled lashes, and light pink lip shade wrapped up her look.

Shibani Dandekar In A Peach Ensemble

Shibani Dandekar donned a full-sleeved peach-hued flowy ensemble and looked extremely gorgeous. She paired her ensemble with matching thigh-length bodycon garment. The Shaandaar actress let loose her tresses and elevated her look with filled brows and light pink lip shade.

Cover Pic Credit: Shibani Dandekar