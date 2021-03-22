Shanaya Kapoor Shows Off Her Sizzling Looks As She Announces Her Debut With Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Shanaya Kapoor, who has often stunned us with her gorgeous looks, will soon be seen in big screens as she is all set to mark her Bollywood debut under the banner of none other than Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. She recently took to her Instagram feed to announce the news by sharing few details, that said, 'Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @DharmaMovies, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad'. and some sizzling pictures from her photo shoot, where she was seen slaying in bikinis, crop tops, and bold dress. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it for goals.

Shanaya Kapoor In A Pink Sequin Dress Shanaya Kapoor looked super stunning in a sleeveless pink sequin dress, which was backless and had only cross detailing. The thigh-high side slit, showed off her toned legs and added bold quotient to her look. The soon-to-be actress looked gorgeous as she gave a back pose, flaunting her side-parted tresses. Filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and light-pink lip shade, spruced up her look. Shanaya Kapoor In Printed Bikini Set And Shrug Shanaya Kapoor made our jaws drop with her sultry looks in a white bikini set, which was accentuated by intricate yellow and black prints. She topped it off with a full-sleeved black shrug, that featured golden patterns. The newbie upped her look with a gold-toned chain neck piece, two long neck pieces, and ring. She let loose her mid-parted wet tresses and wrapped her look with filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. Shanaya Kapoor In A Bralette Top And Printed Jacket Shanaya Kapoor sported a deep neck nude-hued knitted bralette top, that featured subtle stripes. She threw a green-hued military kind of jacket on her shoulders, that added to style quotient. Shanaya notched up her look with a pair of hoops and let loose her highlighted tresses. Flawless base marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, soft blush, and pink lip shade, rounded out her look. Shanaya Kapoor In A Black And White Dye Crop Top Shanaya Kapoor was decked up in a half-sleeved crew-neck collar crop top, which featured black and white dye prints. She layered her top with a white bralette and accessorised her look with a long gold-toned chain neck piece. Shanaya flaunted her gorgeous locks by pulling it up in style and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, and pink lip shade.

Not just Shanaya but Karan Johar too shared her stunning pictures on his Instagram to welcome her. He wrote, 'Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor02! It's going to be an unforgettable and exciting journey that begins with your first film with @DharmaMovies, this July.'

We absolutely loved these sizzling pictures of Shanaya Kapoor and can't wait to see her on big screens. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Karan Johar's Instagram