Sara Ali Khan In Yellow And Shanaya Kapoor In Pink, Whose Ethnic Suit Will You Pick For Next Family Gathering?

On casual day outs or at office, we usually slip on to our daily jeans and T-shirt while during festivals or weddings, we mostly prefer heavy lehengas and sarees. So, there are very rare and particular occasions on which we can flaunt our simple ethnic side and family gatherings are one of the best times to do it. Be it dinners or puja ceremonies, simple kurtis and suits are the perfect numbers you can don during such occasions and trust us, you will look the best one out of all.
To inspire us, recently, Bollywood's young budding fashionistas Sara Ali Khan and Shanaya Kapoor treated us with their simple yet pretty ethnic outfits. While Sara went for a dark yellow suit, Shanaya looked pretty in pink kurti and pants. So, let us take a close look at their ensembles and picked the ideal one for ourselves.
Sara Ali Khan In A Dark Yellow Ethnic Suit
Sara Ali Khan exuded comfy vibes in her easy-breezy dark yellow ethnic suit. It consisted of a half-sleeved round-collar flared long kurti, which featured sharp pleats and same colour buttons. She teamed her kurti with white palazzo pants and draped a white dupatta that was accentuated by yellow and red prints. The actress completed her look with a pair of yellow flats and accessorised her look with red bangles. Sara let loose her mid-parted straight tresses and wrapped up her look with eye glasses and white mask.
Shanaya Kapoor In A Printed Pink Kurti And Pants
Shanaya Kapoor sported a quarter-sleeved round neckline long kurti, which was accentuated by intricate and heavy prints from pink shade. Her kurti featured side slits and she teamed it with same-patterned pants. The diva completed her look with golden juttis and upped her look with minimal jewellery. She left her mid-parted tresses loose and rounded out her look with a black mask and a Gucci shopping bag.
So, whose ethnic outfit did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.