Shanaya Kapoor Exudes Beach Vibes In A White Bikini, See-Through Cover-up, And Oversized Hat; Pictures Inside!

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is one of the most popular and talked-about star kids in the Bollywood town. Though she is all set to get launched by ace director Karan Johar, but even before her debut, she has become the talk of the town for her sizzling looks. The soon-to-be actress is continuously seen making headlines for her stunning pictures on Instagram. And the recent one just took the internet by storm. In the latest set of pictures, Shanaya was seen exuding beach vibes in a white bikini, see-through cover-up, and an oversized hat. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Shanaya Kapoor left us absolutely speechless with her sultry looks in the latest photoshoot. She sported a white bikini, which came from the label Ookioh. She stylishly wore a white sheer fabric piece that added interesting factor to her look. Basically, she draped it around her neck in a halter style with overlap-detailing on the bodice. The diva brought the same piece down and wrapped it around her waist to form a skirt. The thigh-high side slit added stylish quotient to her look. Styled by Chandini Whabi, Shanaya accessorised her look with gold-toned huggie hoops. What added oomph factor was her oversized straw hat, which not only looked cool but also made a big statement. Her asymmetrical-style big hat came from the label Myaraa by Namrata Lodha.

On the makeup front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, she sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, soft kohl, black winged eyeliner, mascara, light eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. She pulled back her tresses into a low classic ponytail and looked super stunning.

Talking about her photoshoot and attire, Shanaya quoted her post as, 'mentally I'm in Mexico ordering for tacos by the beach 😋 #tbshootdays💛 @sashajairam @makeupbyriddhima @amitthakur_hair @stacey.cardoz @chandiniw'.

We absolutely loved this look of Shanaya Kapoor. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

