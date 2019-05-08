ENGLISH

    Sara Ali Khan Ups Her Fusion Number With Vibrant Juttis And Bangles

    Sara Ali Khan was spotted in a cheerful mood outside her friend's house. She wore a dress, which was notched up by desi touch. Sara looked absolutely gorgeous and her dress seemed comfortable too. Her ensemble was also spruced up by prints and this dress of hers was ideal for an evening café outing with friends.

    Sara Ali Khan Style

    So, Sara's attire exuded fusion vibes and it was a long dress with a flowy silhouette. A perfect fashion recipe for a humid day, her dress was full-sleeved. It was adorned with indigo and maroon prints, which added a boho touch to her number. However, not just her dress, Sara's juttis were also absolutely eye-catching. The actress teamed her dress with printed orange juttis, which contrasted her dress.

    Sara Ali Khan Dresses

    The actress accessorised her look with colourful bangles, which elevated the desi factor. The makeup was light and highlighted by a minty pink lip shade. The middle-parted streaked ponytail completed her look. Sara looked awesome as ever. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 17:40 [IST]
