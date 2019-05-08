Just In
- 31 min ago Fantastic Health Benefits Of Opuntia (Prickly Pears), Nutrition, Uses & Caution
- 1 hr ago MET Gala 2019: Recreate Deepika Padukone's Dazzling Barbie Look!
- 1 hr ago He Had A Vasectomy, Yet His Wife Became Pregnant!
- 1 hr ago From Losing Weight To Preventing Cancer, Here Are The Health Benefits Of Radish
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Jeep Compass Trailhawk Spotted Testing Ahead Of Launch In India
- Sports ICC World Cup 2019: Combination of youth and experience will help India in the World Cup, says Kapil Dev
- News Weather forecast: Rains to pick up pace in TN, Karnataka and Kerala by May 12
- Movies Dear Comrade: Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna's Movie Gets A New Release Date
- Technology Paytm Mall Samsung Super Sale: Grab Galaxy S10 series with up to Rs. 14,000 cashback
- Finance Sensex, Nifty End Lower For The Sixth Straight Session
- Education PSEB 10th Result 2019 Likely To Be Announced Soon
- Travel The Bustling City Of Muzaffarnagar In Uttar Pradesh
Sara Ali Khan Ups Her Fusion Number With Vibrant Juttis And Bangles
Sara Ali Khan was spotted in a cheerful mood outside her friend's house. She wore a dress, which was notched up by desi touch. Sara looked absolutely gorgeous and her dress seemed comfortable too. Her ensemble was also spruced up by prints and this dress of hers was ideal for an evening café outing with friends.
So, Sara's attire exuded fusion vibes and it was a long dress with a flowy silhouette. A perfect fashion recipe for a humid day, her dress was full-sleeved. It was adorned with indigo and maroon prints, which added a boho touch to her number. However, not just her dress, Sara's juttis were also absolutely eye-catching. The actress teamed her dress with printed orange juttis, which contrasted her dress.
The actress accessorised her look with colourful bangles, which elevated the desi factor. The makeup was light and highlighted by a minty pink lip shade. The middle-parted streaked ponytail completed her look. Sara looked awesome as ever. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.