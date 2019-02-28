ENGLISH

    Sara Ali Khan's Sari Pants Are What We Are Bookmarking For A Special Occasion

    By
    |
    Sara Ali Khan Fashion

    About last night, Sara Ali Khan was spotted at the movie screening of 'Sonchiriya' along with Ananya Panday and she surprised us with her fusion attire. She wore a contemporary desi number and gave goals to ladies, who want a modern version of the sari. Her ensemble came from the label, Aapro and we thought she looked extremely elegant.

    The actress wore a custom-made handloom sari pants for the event. With this attire, she proved to us that saris are no longer tricky and complicated. Her fuss-free attire featured an impeccable pallu and pants, which she contrasted with a sleeveless white crop top. The top went well with her attire and Sara's sari pants were also enhanced by hand screen-printed floral accents. The prints meticulously adorned her sari and she teamed her ensemble with peach pumps.

    Sara Ali Khan Style

    Sara's multi-hued shimmery sling bag was also worth noticing and she totally gave us purse goals. The makeup was refreshing and light with a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her look. Sara Ali Khan looked classy. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 28, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
