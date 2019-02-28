TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Sara Ali Khan's Sari Pants Are What We Are Bookmarking For A Special Occasion
About last night, Sara Ali Khan was spotted at the movie screening of 'Sonchiriya' along with Ananya Panday and she surprised us with her fusion attire. She wore a contemporary desi number and gave goals to ladies, who want a modern version of the sari. Her ensemble came from the label, Aapro and we thought she looked extremely elegant.
The actress wore a custom-made handloom sari pants for the event. With this attire, she proved to us that saris are no longer tricky and complicated. Her fuss-free attire featured an impeccable pallu and pants, which she contrasted with a sleeveless white crop top. The top went well with her attire and Sara's sari pants were also enhanced by hand screen-printed floral accents. The prints meticulously adorned her sari and she teamed her ensemble with peach pumps.
Sara's multi-hued shimmery sling bag was also worth noticing and she totally gave us purse goals. The makeup was refreshing and light with a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her look. Sara Ali Khan looked classy. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.