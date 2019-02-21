Sara Ali Khan Surprises Us In This Bold Metallic Pink Gown Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sara Ali Khan showed us her bold avatar at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2019. She was a vision in a Monisha Jaising gown and her attire was definitely an OOTN. Sara carried her dramatic ensemble with a lot of aplomb and this was one of her best looks so far. Take a look.

Sara's gown was sleeveless and was a pleated delight. Marked by sharp cuts and structural silhouette, her gown was dipped in a vibrant pink shade and accentuated by a metallic touch. It featured a wrinkled slit bodice and was also highlighted by a deep front slit. Sara's gown was voluminous but was detailed with crisp edges. It enhanced her slender frame and she paired her attire with pointed pink matching heels, which were designed by Kurt Geiger.

The 'Simbaa' actress accessorised her look with chic rings, which came from Diamantina Fine Jewels and the label, Lune. The makeup was marked by dewy touches. She wore a pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow to notch up her stylish avatar. The side-swept tresses rounded out her look. So, what do you think about Sara Ali Khan's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.