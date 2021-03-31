Sara Ali Khan Looks Like A Beautiful Cinderella In Her Gorgeous Icy Blue Gown; Dreamy Pictures Inside! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Recently, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram feed to share a set of dreamy pictures from her latest photoshoot. The pictures showed the actress dressed in the same gown, which she lately sported at the Filmfare Awards function. However, her these pictures gave us a closer look at her gorgeous gown. Dolled up in a pretty and fresh icy blue gown, the Atrangi Re actress looked like a beautiful Cinderella and we couldn't take our eyes off her. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Sara Ali Khan gave fairytale vibes in her icy blue coloured tulle couture gown, which came from the label Aadnevik' AW20 collection. Her square-shaped neckline wow-worthy gown was accentuated by multiple ruffled layers and heavy ruffle-detailing on the shoulders also. It also featured matching band-type belt that cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The interesting part about her gown was it had high-low hemline. So, it looked like a mini dress from the front and a long gown with a long train from the back. Styled by Ami Patel, the Coolie No.1 actress teamed her dress with a pair of shimmering silver heels and upped her look with multiple matching rings and blue nail paint.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, dark eye shadow, curled lashes, soft pink blush, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The diva pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a classic low ponytail and looked spectacular.

We absolutely loved this gown and Cinderella look of Sara Ali Khan. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram