Sara Ali Khan Shows Off Her Regal Ethereal Looks As She Turns Muse For Manish Malhotra's Nooraniyat Collection

Recently, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan played muse for ace designer Manish Malhotra's latest collection titled as Nooraniyat 2021. The designer showcased his stunning collection through a fashion film where actress Sara can be seen exuding regal vibes in beautiful ethnic numbers as she walks around the palatial Leela Palace in Jaipur. She flaunted various heavily embroidered ensembles in the shades of beige, black, red, black, silver, blush pink, brown, etc. In each outfit, Sara looked like an exotic bride as she pulled them off with utmost grace, elegance and style. So, let us take a close look at her different stunning outfits and decode it.

Sara Ali Khan In A Golden, Silver And Black Lehenga Sara Ali Khan looked like a royal bride in her golden, silver and black lehenga. The flared structured lehenga with a black base was heavily and intricately embroidered by golden and silver patterns with golden embellished border on light-hued base. She teamed her lehenga with a half-sleeved plunging-neckline matching backless choli, that featured tassel border. The Atrangi Re actress accessorised her look with red pearls detailed gold-toned maang tikka, multiple bracelets and kadas, and rings, that came from the designer's label itself. She let loose her mid-parted curly layered tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, brown eyeshadow, and light pink lip shade. Sara Ali Khan In A Black Skirt And Golden Blouse Sara Ali Khan's this outfit was an Indo-western number and so it also makes perfect for engagement functions. She wore a high-waist plain black ball structured skirt, which featured net-fabric layering. The Coolie No.1 actress teamed her lovely skirt with a sleeveless halter-neck heavily embellished golden blouse, that was backless and had only two straps at the back. Sara pulled all her mid-parted tresses to one side and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. Sara Ali Khan In A Blush Pink Skirt Set Sara Ali Khan gave major fashion goals for wedding festivities in her blush pink skirt set. Her full ensemble was accentuated by square pieces of silver stones. It consisted of a high-waist long skirt, teamed with a silver embellished bralette. The Love Aaj Kal topped off her ensemble with a full-sleeved open-front long matching-patterned shrug. Sara went for minimal jewellery and instead upped her look with a pretty tiara on her head. She let loose her long curled locks and enhanced her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, contoured cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Sara Ali Khan In A Silver Embellished Lehenga Sara Ali Khan sported a heavily embellished silver lehenga, which featured intricate pin-striped patterns. She teamed her flared voluminous lehenga with a sleeveless backless blouse and draped a matching gorgeous dupatta stylishly. The picture shows Sara's back and so her make-up look could not be seen and decoded. The Simmba actress let loose her pretty tresses. Sara Ali Khan In A Pristine White Lehenga Sara Ali Khan looked extremely gorgeous in her pristine white lehenga, which was accentuated by subtle geometric-shaped patterns with little sheen detailing. She teamed her flared structured lehenga with a full-sleeved matching choli, that was backless and had delicate crystal-detailing on the neck. The Kedarnath actress completed her look with a shimmering beautiful dupatta and notched up her look with a pair of earrings and other jewellery. She let loose her heavy curls and wrapped her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

We absolutely loved these ethereal looks of Sara Ali Khan. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram