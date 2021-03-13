Sara Ali Khan Grabs Eyeballs As She Steps Out In A Pretty Pink Lehenga For A Shoot; Pictures Inside Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Sara Ali Khan is that one actress in the Bollywood industry who has never disappointed us with her sartorial choices. Be it ethnic or western, she is always seen in her fashionable best and we always love taking fashion notes from her to upgrade our wardrobe and style. Recently too, the diva left us stunned with her gorgeous look as she stepped out for a shoot dressed in a pink lehenga. She looked very beautiful and her lehenga is what we absolutely can't miss to steal. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it for goals.

So, in the pictures Sara Ali Khan was seen walking with her team on the sets of the shoot. She was decked up in a pink lehenga set, which looked extremely pretty. Her flared lehenga was accentuated by heavily embroidered work, marked by golden gota and silver sequins on the bottom half part. She teamed it with a sleeveless choli that featured heavy embellishments while the sea-blue band-type piece on her waist, looked like a belt. The Atrangi Re actress accessorised her look with gold-toned bangles and rings.

Her hairstyling was also done impeccably. With mid-partition, her shoulder-length hair was left loose while the thin braid on the top of her head, gave hairband feel, and that upped her style. Following the new normal and keeping up with the COVID 19 precautions, Sara wore a white mask and so her makeup could hardly be seen. However, her eye makeup was stunning. It was highlighted by heavy blue eye shadow, black kohl, and mascara.

We absolutely loved this look of Sara Ali Khan. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.