Sara Ali Khan Turns Up The Heat With Her Stunning Fashionable Looks In Her Latest Covershoot Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Ever since Sara Ali Khan has entered the Bollywood industry, she has only been impressing us with her work as well as with her stunning fashionable looks. Be it brand shoots or cover shoots or any other photoshoots, she is always well dressed and that's what we absolutely love about her. Recently, Sara turned cover star for Elle India magazine's February 2021 issue and was all out there raising temperature in her chic and cool outfits. So, let us take a close look at her wow-worthy numbers and decode it for fashion inspiration.

Sara Ali Khan In Brown Separates

Sara Ali Khan sported brown separates, which came from Shantanu and Nikhil's label. Her outfit consisted of a loose cuff-sleeved light-brown jacket and dark brown bottoms. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned hoops from Misho and a black wrist piece. The Atrangi Re actress let loose her side-parted highlighted layered tresses and spruced up her look with filled thick brows, kohled eyes, dark eye shadow, mascara, and dark pink lip shade.

Sara Ali Khan In A Printed Blue Top And Jeans

Sara Ali Khan donned a sleeveless crew-neck dark blue crop top, which was accentuated by intricate white and blue floral patterns. Styled by Shaeroy A Chinoy, she teamed her top with a high-waist slim fit black pants and thick belt. Her outfit came from Label Ritu Kumar and she styled her look with a neutral-toned trench-coat by Dhruv Kapoor. The actress completed her look with a pair of black boots from Christian Louboutin and upped her look with gold-toned hoops from Misho. She let loose her side-parted heavy curls and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, shimmering eye shadow, and pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Sara Ali Khan? Let us know that in the comment section.

Cover Pic Source- Sara Ali Khan's Instagram