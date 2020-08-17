Sara Ali Khan And Ibrahim Ali Khan Wore Matching Hand-painted T-shirts Which You Can Easily Afford Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

We mostly feel that celebrities wear expensive clothes and most of the times they do also. However, not always celebs wear expensive outfits, some of their outfits we can easily afford too. For instance, Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan shared a twinning fashion moment wearing the same t-shirt. They went on a bicycling trip and flaunted their matching tees, which we have decoded for you.

To begin with, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan gave us a post-pandemic travel goal but also inspired us to enjoy each moment to the fullest. So, the brother-sister duo wore t-shirt and shorts combination. As for Sara Ali Khan, she wore a patterned t-shirt and teamed it with black shorts and Ibrahim Ali Khan wore the same t-shirt with striped light blue shorts. While Sara completed her look with purple multi-coloured sports shoes, Ibrahim wore white-hued Nike sports shoes.

Speaking about their cool t-shirts, they wore Behind the Smile t-shirts, which was crafted from 100 per cent cotton and featured dropped shoulder. Their t-shirts featured original hand-drawn artwork, which was converted to screens and hand-painted using water-based inks. Now isn't that detail so impressive? As for the price of their t-shirt, it is just for INR 1400 and available at 6.Degree.Store.

So, this summer twin with your brother or sister in this t-shirt? Wouldn't you?