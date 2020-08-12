Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan: Her 5 Stunning Dresses From The Award Events And Fashion Parties Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sara Ali Khan has been consistently impressing us with her acting prowess and charming personality. She has worked in three films - Kedarnath, Simmba, and Love Aaj Kal and her two movies, Coolie No.1 and Atrangi Re are yet to be released. The actress also gives us gym wear goals quite regularly and keeps us updated with her cheerful family pictures. Her acting performance and personality have made her won a number of awards, where she has given us major fashion inspiration. Born on 12 August 1995, today is Sara Ali Khan's birthday and we have decoded her five outfits for you from the award events and fashion events.

1. Sara Ali Khan's Pink Feather Dress

Sara Ali Khan looked gorgeous in her pink feathered dress as she attended the Zee Cine Awards. She was styled by Ami Patel and wore a cute pink dress by Georges Chakra. It was an off-shouldered dress with a gathered bodice, which had a whiff of corset touch. The bodice of her dress was accentuated by subtle pink stripes, prominent bows, and feathery ends. The remaining portion of her long dress featured feathered details and a tulle skirt with a side slit. She paired her dress with complementing silver sandals. Her chic rings were from H Craft Fine Jewellery and SPARA By Misha. The makeup was highlighted by pink eye shadow and matte pink lip shade. The cheekbones were accentuated by pink touches and the fringe ponytail rounded out her avatar.

2. Sara Ali Khan's Black And White Dress

For the Star Screen Awards, she was styled by Lakshmi Lehr. The Kedarnath actress wore a dress designed by Paule Ka. Her dress was short and structured and was accentuated by a statement bow at the back. The bow gave her dress a head-turning touch and splashed in a black hue, her short dress was enhanced by white dotted-like patterns. It was a figure-flattering number and Sara Ali Khan accessorised her look with heart-shaped diamond earrings from Valliyan Jewellery, which totally went well with her dress. The makeup was enhanced by light pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and pink eye shadow. The middle-parted waves-like long tresses completed her look.

3. Sara Ali Khan's Little Black Dress

She didn't wear a simple little black dress but an interesting little black dress for the GQ Awards Night. Well, this time also, Sara Ali Khan was styled by Lakshmi Lehr and she wore a short black dress, which was designed by Monisha Jaising. The dress was enhanced by ruffles and exaggerated bouffant sleeves, which gave her dress a statement effect. It was a gathered dress with a slight slit at the hemline. She paired her dress with pointed black heels, which came from Christian Louboutin's eponymous label. She wore sassy rings that went well with her dress. The nails were painted pink and the lip shade was light glossy pink. The cheekbones were contoured and the kohl was subtle with pink eye shadow. The side-parted long sleek tresses rounded out her look.

4. Sara Ali Khan's White Gown

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, for the IIFA Awards, Sara Ali Khan wore a dramatic white gown that was designed by Gaurav Gupta. The Simmba actress looked stunning in her dress, which was structured at the bodice and flared at the hem. Her pretty white dress was adorned with white-toned floral accents, which accentuated her dress. She spruced up her look with heart-shaped studs from Irasva and diamond ring came from Diamantina Fine Jewels. The makeup was beautifully contoured with a glossy pink lip shade, subtle kohl, and pink eye shadow. Her neatly-tied high bun completed her avatar.

5. Sara Ali Khan's Black Midi Gown

For the Vogue Beauty Awards, Sara Ali Khan was dressed to impress in her black dress. It was a bold number that featured boat neckline and the bodice of her attire was crafted by mesh and lace layering. The dress was also accentuated by ruffled detailing. It was a textured midi gown from the Fall Winter 19 collection of designer Shriya Som. Her dress featured thigh-high side slit and Sara was styled by Anaita Adajania. She teamed her dress with a pair of matching black-hued pumps. She notched up her look with dainty white-toned studs and sassy black ring. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and smoky kohl. However, it was her side-parted wet partly-braided tresses that caught our attention the most.

So, which outfits of Sara Ali Khan's did you like the most? Let us know that.

Happy Birthday, Sara Ali Khan!

Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram/ Ami Patel's Instagram/ Lakshmi Lehr's Instagram