Pagglait Promotions: Sanya Malhotra’s Quirky Printed Dress Will Surely Make You Stand Out! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

After impressing us with her brilliant acting in her last film Ludo, Sanya Malhotra has come up with a comedy film titled Pagglait to entertain her fans. The film is slated to be released on 26 March 2021 on Netflix. Recently, the film makers unveiled it's trailer, which had the fans go crazy. And now to increase the excitement, Sanya kicked off the promotions and treated us with her pretty look in a quirky printed dress. The actress took to her Instagram feed to share the pictures and caught all our attention. Her dress looked really very nice and perfect to make one stand out in the crowd. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it for fashion goals.

So, Sanya Malhotra was decked up in a sleeveless square-shaped neckline white mini dress, which came from the label Genny. Her beautiful body-hugging dress was accentuated by quirky prints of music symbol from maroon and black colour. The black outline on the bodice, side pockets, and a small front slit, added to fashion quotient. Styled by Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya, the Shakuntala Devi actress teamed her amazing dress with a pair of light-yellow heels. She accessorised her look with gold-toned hoops from the label Misho and rings from the label Prerto.

Sanya's make-up was also very interesting. With the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, black winged arrow eyeliner, red eyeshadow, soft blush, and matte red lip shade, spruced up her look. The diva let loose her heavily curled locks and looked super stunning.

So, what do you think about this fancy dress of Sanya Malhotra? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram