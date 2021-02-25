Happy Birthday Sanya Malhotra: Her Top 3 Stunning Fashion Moments Decoded Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Within just a few years, Sanya Malhotra has made her position strong in the Indian film industry as one of the most versatile actresses. Her performance in movies such as Badhaai Ho, Photograph, and Ludo makes us want to wait for her films. Sanya is not just a powerful actress but she is also a fashion enthusiast with her Instagram feed lit up with her awesome fashion statements. The actress inspires us fashionably too. Born on 25 February 1992, we have decoded three of her most stunning fashion moments.

Sanya Malhotra's Pink Pantsuit

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Sanya Malhotra looked amazing in her pink pantsuit. She wore a formal yet party-perfect suit that consisted of a structured blazer with overlapping details and straight-fit pants. She teamed her ensemble with pink sandals, which went well with her outfit. She accessorised her look with pink and gold chic earrings. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, pink eye shadow. The short curly tresses rounded out her avatar.

Sanya Malhotra's White Gown

Sanya Malhotra left us speechless with her white gown look, which she sported for the HT Style Awards 2019. The actress wore an off-shouldered white gown that featured a bow accent on the bodice and a long skirt with a train. Her gown was from Jobert Paris and she paired her gown with sandals from Jimmy Choo. Sanya notched up her look with chic rings and gemstone danglers from Gehna Jewellers. The makeup was marked by light-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and pink eye shadow. The curly bun completed her look.

Sanya Malhotra's Skirt Set

Sanya Malhotra walked the ramp for The Meraki Project at the Lakme Fashion Week and flaunted a skirt set. Sanya wore a collared shirt that featured multi-hued patterns and knotted front. She paired her top with a long black midi skirt that was flared and ruffled at the hemline. She teamed her ensemble with black sandals that complemented her attire and upped her look with hoops. The makeup was marked by glossy-pink lip shade and contoured pink cheekbones. The short tresses wrapped up her avatar.

So, which look of Sanya Malhotra did you like the most? Let us know that.

Happy Birthday, Sanya Malhotra!

Courtesy: Instagram