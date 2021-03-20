Just In
Pagglait Promotions: Sanya Malhotra Flaunts Her Desi Avatar In A Black Saree And Mogra-Adorned Bun
After flaunting western look in a quirky printed dress, recently Sanya Malhotra treated us with her desi look as she stepped out to promote her upcoming film titled Pagglait. The actress took to her Instagram feed to share a couple of pictures from the latest promotional round and was seen dressed in a black saree. She looked super stunning in her saree but what upped her desi avatar was her mogra-adorned bun. Sanya looked elegant, sophisticated, pretty, and a perfect Indian woman. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it for goals.
So, for the promotion of film Pagglait, Sanya Malhotra was decked up in a plain black saree and looked extremely gorgeous. It was a simple saree with a sheer pallu, which she draped in an open style. The Shakuntala Devi actress teamed her saree with a sleeveless round-collar black blouse, that was accentuated by shimmering silver zig-zag striped patterns. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned studs earrings, ear cuffs, and ring.
Not just her outfit but her make-up and hairstyle game was equally stunning. With the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, Sanya sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Tiny black bindi, filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, black eyeliner, light eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The Ludo actress pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses and tied it into a neat low bun. She adorned her elegant bun with purple and white mogra flowers, that elevated her ethnic look.
We absolutely loved this desi look of Sanya Malhotra. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Sanya Malhotra's Instagram