Sana Khan And Sanaya Irani Exude Princess Vibes In Their Cute Dresses, But Who Looked Prettier?

    By
    |

    Celebrities leave no stone unturned in winning our hearts, especially on the fashion front. Be it at event or at airport or on social media, they always have something very unique and impressive to flaunt. The celebrities who recently caught our attention were Sana Khan and Sanaya Irani. They both took to their respective Instagram handles to share a lovely picture on their respective feeds. Dressed in cute outfits, the two looked pretty like princesses. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and find whose attire looked lovelier.

    Sana Khan In A Peach Gown

    Sana Khan looked extremely gorgeous in her slight off-shoulder princess peach gown. Her voluminous multi-layer gown was accentuated by heavy ruffles and intricate silver-hued embroidered patterns on the bodice. The Wajah Tum Ho actress sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick pointed brows, kohled eyes, black winged eyeliner, shiny pink eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink matte lip shade spruced up her look. Sana pulled back her side-parted curly tresses into a dazzling dramatic hairdo.

    Sanaya Irani In A Crop Top-Skirt

    Sanaya Irani sported a sleeveless V-shaped neckline blush-pink crop top, which was accentuated by white embroidered patterns. She teamed her top with a black net-fabric pretty skirt. The Ghost actress completed her look with a pair of white heels and accessorised her look with silver-toned bracelet. She left her side-parted beautiful curly tresses loose and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, and pink lip shade. The actress looked like a pretty doll in her this cute dress.

    We really liked these outfits of Sana Khan and Sanaya Irani. Whose dress did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Sana Khan, Sanaya Irani

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 9:00 [IST]
