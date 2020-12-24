Samantha Akkineni’s Latest Dress Is For Those Who Want To Look Outstanding At A Party Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Planning a party soon, probably for next year but want some dazzling outfit that can very well be your party outfit of the year? If that's what is running in your mind, we have got you covered. Samantha Akkineni dropped two pictures on her Instagram and had all our attention with her dress and jewellery game. The diva, who had been flaunting traditional wear of late, showed us that she can rock any outfit. So, let's decode her attire and look.

Styled by Preetham Jukalker, Samantha wore a stylish dress that was risqué and not quite everybody's cup of tea. However, Samantha pulled off her dress like a piece of cake and inspired us to up our fashion game. The actress wore a jacket dress by Daniele by Daniele Carlotta and it was a stunning structured number that can make you look outstanding at a party. It was a full-sleeved dress that she wore and her dress had slightly exaggerated sleeves. The plunging neckline added to the bold quotient and the dress seemed cinched with sharp overlapping hem. The interplay of black and white patterns enhanced her look of the day.

Samantha Akkineni certainly sported a bling ring, which was edgy and went well with this sassy dress. Her intricately-done silver ring was designed by Vanraj Zaveri. She also accessorised her look with dainty floral studs and earrings. The cheekbones were meticulously-contoured and enhanced by bronzer. The deep pink glossy lip shade and subtle eye makeup notched up her avatar. The impeccable bun completed her stylish look. Samantha Akkineni looked awesome. What do you think about her dress and look? Let us know that.

Pictures Credit: E S H A A N G I R R I