Sai Tamhankar Flaunts Her Traditional Look In A Beautiful Pink Silk Saree As She Welcomes 2021 Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Hindi and Marathi film actress Sai Tamhankar is pretty active on social media and she keeps treating her fans with her fashionable looks on Instagram. Whenever she puts any picture, it has out attention in no time. Her ethnic looks are what we have been a big fan of. As we step in 2021, the actress mesmerised us with her beautiful traditional look. She posted a couple of pictures, where she was seen flaunting a pretty pink silk saree. So, let us take a close look at her saree and decode it for fashion goals.

So, Sai Tamhankar was decked up in a fuchsia pink silk saree, which came from the label Queens Emporium. Her saree was accentuated by circle-shaped golden checked patterns and intricate golden patterns adorning the border of her saree. Styled by Neha Chaudhary, the Girlfriend actress draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a half-sleeved round-collar dark-pink blouse. She completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with white pearls detailed gold-toned heavy earrings that came from Avni Gujral's label.

On the make-up front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, Sai slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. A tiny black bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, dark-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The Hunterr actress pulled back her mid-parted front-twisted tresses into a dazzling hair bun and adorned it with white flowers that upped her traditional avatar.

We absolutely loved this saree of Sai Tamhankar and this saree of hers seemed like a perfect wedding number. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sai Tamhankar