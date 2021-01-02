Just In
Sai Tamhankar’s Gorgeous Red Lehenga Is What We Recommend You Put It In Your Bucket List
Sai Tamhankar is one of the most fashionable divas in the Indian film industry. Be it in her western or traditional outfit, the actress always slays it in style. This time, she gave us a goal in her red attire and we thought she definitely looked a class apart. Her jewellery game was strong and the makeup was done meticulously. So, we have decoded her ensemble for you.
So, Sai Tamhankar wore a red lehenga, which we so loved. She wore a traditional outfit that came from the label, Warp 'n Weft by Sagrika Rai. It was an intricately-done silk lehenga that she wore and had all our attention. We recommend you put it in your bucket list, particularly if you are looking forward to attending a wedding. Her lehenga featured a half-sleeved blouse and a voluminous panelled skirt. The blouse was adorned with subtle tree-patterned accents and the skirt was also enhanced by nature-inspired accents. The purple lotus flowers at the hem accentuated her traditional wear. The actress paired her ensemble with a complementing dupatta that wrapped up her look.
Styled by Neha Chaudhary, she spruced up her look with emerald and gold jewellery, which was from Kohar by Kanika. Her jewellery consisted of earrings and maangtikka and band. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The bun rounded out her avatar. Sai Tamhankar looked radiant as always. What do you think about her outfit? Let us know that.
Pictures Credit: Khushboo /fashion photographer