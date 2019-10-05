ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bhumi Pednekar's Blue And Nude Gown At BIFF Is Perfect For Evening Parties

    By
    |

    Bhumi Pednekar has a lot of films in her kitty. The Saand Ki Aankh actress jetted off to Busan with the cast of her next film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare to attend the Busan International Film Festival. Previously at the film festival, the Lust Stories actress was seen flaunting a long trail dramatic purple gown.

    But recently, at the event, Bhumi was honored with the Face Of Asia award, which was her first International win. The actress wore a blue and nude gown, which looked absolutely stunning. So, let's take a close look at her attire and decode it.

    So, Bhumi Pednekar donned a nude-toned full sleeved one-shoulder blue long gown by Reem Acra. Made from frothy tulle, her beautiful gown was adorned with crystals that was layered with sheer tulle fabric. Styled by Pranita Shetty, her outfit had a crystal lining detail, which added structure to the her attire. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress accessorised her look with a pair of drop earrings, which came from the label Curio Cottage. She upped her look with a blue-hued lacquer and left her mid-parted shoulder-length wavy tresses loose. With the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Bhumi Pednekar slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. The filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light eyeshadow, soft blush, and nudish-pink lip shade rounded out her look of the day.

    We really liked Bhumi Pednekar's blue and nude gown and found it better than her long trail dramatic purple gown. Her blue gown seemed absolutely perfect for evening events and parties.

    What are your thoughts on Bhumi Pednekar's nude and blue gown? Share your opinions with us in the comment section.

    Congratulations Bhumi Pednekar for your first International Win!

    More BHUMI PEDNEKAR News

    Read more about: bhumi pednekar saand ki aankh
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue