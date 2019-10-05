Bhumi Pednekar's Blue And Nude Gown At BIFF Is Perfect For Evening Parties Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bhumi Pednekar has a lot of films in her kitty. The Saand Ki Aankh actress jetted off to Busan with the cast of her next film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare to attend the Busan International Film Festival. Previously at the film festival, the Lust Stories actress was seen flaunting a long trail dramatic purple gown.

But recently, at the event, Bhumi was honored with the Face Of Asia award, which was her first International win. The actress wore a blue and nude gown, which looked absolutely stunning. So, let's take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Bhumi Pednekar donned a nude-toned full sleeved one-shoulder blue long gown by Reem Acra. Made from frothy tulle, her beautiful gown was adorned with crystals that was layered with sheer tulle fabric. Styled by Pranita Shetty, her outfit had a crystal lining detail, which added structure to the her attire. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress accessorised her look with a pair of drop earrings, which came from the label Curio Cottage. She upped her look with a blue-hued lacquer and left her mid-parted shoulder-length wavy tresses loose. With the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Bhumi Pednekar slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. The filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light eyeshadow, soft blush, and nudish-pink lip shade rounded out her look of the day.

We really liked Bhumi Pednekar's blue and nude gown and found it better than her long trail dramatic purple gown. Her blue gown seemed absolutely perfect for evening events and parties.

Congratulations Bhumi Pednekar for your first International Win!