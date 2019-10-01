Who Looked Better, Taapsee Pannu In Printed Skirt And Top Or Bhumi Pednekar In Shirt And Slit Skirt? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actresses, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar have been promoting their film, Saand Ki Aankh. The leading ladies are leaving no stone unturned to make promotions successful and they have also been making appearances in stunning outfits and turning heads for the promotions.

Recently, the two shooter dadis were spotted promoting their film in Mumbai and gave us bff goals in their similar getup. Taapse looked beautiful in printed top and skirt while Bhumi looked stunning in shirt and slit skirt. The actresses were all smiles as they posed together with each other and looked pretty. So, let's take a close look at their outfits and find who looked better.

Taapsee Pannu In Crop Top And Long Skirt

So, Taapsee Pannu opted for a multi-hued floral printed half-sleeved off-shoulder crop top. She paired her top with high-rise multi-layered matching long skirt. Her pretty ensemble came from Hemant and Nandita. She completed her look with a pair of cross strapped brown sandals. Taapsee ditched the neckpiece and accessorised her look with a pair of funky hoops, which went well with her outfit. The Pink actress also spruced up her side-parted curly tresses with a white-hued hairband. On the makeup front, Taapsee Pannu softly contoured her cheekbones and jawline. She spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, purple hued eye shadow, rose blush, and pink lip shade.

Bhumi Pednekar In Shirt And Slit Skirt

So, Bhumi Pednekar donned a full-sleeved classic collar white-buttoned tucked-in shirt. Styled by Pranita Shetty, she paired her shirt with a long blue skirt by Jodi, which was accentuated by red and white patterns. The thigh-high side slit added a stylish quotient. The Lust Stories actress completed her look with a pair of Jimmy Choo pink-hued heels, which had crystal detailing. Bhumi accessorised her look with green and golden-toned drop earrings by Amrapali. She spruced up her look with softly contoured cheekbones, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, soft blush, and dark pink lip shade. She also upped her look with light pink nail lacquer. Bhumi Pednekar left her side-parted wavy tresses loose.

Taapsee Pannu looked pretty and stunning while Bhumi Pednekar looked bold and classy. So, we really liked both the outfits.

Whose outfit did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.