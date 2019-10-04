We Love The Colour Of Bhumi Pednekar’s Gown But The Long Trail Was A Tad Bit Dramatic Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Saand Ki Aankh actress Bhumi Pednekar is busy with promotions these days and because of her promotional rounds, we have been getting many fashion statements from her. The actress is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film, Saand Ki Aankh and she has been slaying it in her stunning outfits.

However, apart from her film's promotion, Bhumi Pednekar was also in the news for her recent appearance at a film festival. So, of late Bhumi attended the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) for the grand premiere of her next film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare with the cast and producer Ekta Kapoor. At the event, Bhumi Pednekar was spotted in a multi-hued dramatic gown and with her attire, she caught all the attention. So, let's take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, for BIFF, Bhumi Pednekar opted for a full-sleeved purple and golden plunging neckline dramatic gown by Ali Younes. Styled by Pranita Shetty, her asymmetric hemline gown was exaggerated by extra long trail. The bow-knotted cinched waist added structure to her look. The Lust Stories actress completed her look with Jimmy Choo shoes. Bhumi ditched the neckpiece and upped her look with rings and sequin light-pink funky earrings by Curio Cottage .

On the makeup front, the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actress softly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. With the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she spruced up her look with filled thick brows, soft kohled eyes, graphic eye liner, pink eye shadow, soft blush, and nudish-pink lip shade. Bhumi Pednekar pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low bun.

We really liked Bhumi Pednekar's jewellery and makeup game. Even the colour of her outfit was gorgeous, but we felt the long trail of her gown was a tad bit too dramatic. Had it been without the trail, it would have looked much better and on-point.

What do you think about her dramatic gown? Do let us know in the comment section.