Rhea Kapoor’s Red Dress And Blue-Yellow Shoes Make For A Stunning Combination Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Can dress and sports shoes make a stunning combination? Well, Rhea Kapoor certainly showed us so. The stylist and producer had the mercury rising in a photoshoot that she did for Reebok India. She looked amazing and inspired us to stay unapologetic and notch up our fashion quotient. We totally loved her styling, dress, and shoes.

She captioned her picture as, "For me my legacy is being true to myself & following my heart unapologetically..fashion has always been a way of expression for me and I have always gone with what I believe in...believing in myself and helping people around me believe in themselves that's the legacy I am trying to build... ‬" Yes, we so agree that fashion is about staying true to yourself and we have decoded her look for you.

So, Rhea Kapoor wore a blazing red dress that featured a high neck and full sleeves. Her dress was enhanced by details including matching buttons, slightly pleated bodice, and a flared skirt silhouette with a subtle side slit. It was an impressive dress, which she paired with her sports shoes by Reebok. Priced at INR 7599, the same pair of sports shoes was also flaunted by Katrina Kaif. The blue and yellow shoes went well with Rhea's red dress and she also showed us fashion is about experimenting too. She accessorised her look with chic earrings and the makeup was light and natural. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her sassy avatar.

So, what do you think about Rhea Kapoor's attire and look? Let us know that.

Courtesy: The House Of Pixels