    Raveena Tandon, Nushrat Bharucha, And Kriti Kharbanda Are The Worst Dressed Of The Last Night

    By
    |

    Sometimes, you can go very wrong either with an outfit or makeup. Sometimes, sadly both can be as bad as it can get. And such disaster was observed at Sonaakshi Raaj and Nikhil Mehrani wedding cocktail party. It was a star-studded event but Raveena Tandon, Nushrat Bharucha, and Kriti Kharbanda majorly disappointed us. And here's why.

    Raveena Tandon's Blue Gown

    Raveena Tandon's blue gown would have actually looked fine, if not for that unflattering slit on the bodice. This Zwaan ensemble didn't suit her at all and much had to do with the slit. It just looked dull and dated and she teamed it with silver sandals. However, more than the gown, it was her loud makeup that brought her look notches down. The bright red lip shade and excess blush and contouring was like we said a bit excess. The side-swept tresses were fine. The only good aspect about her look was her Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery jewels.

    Nushrat Bharucha's Party Makeup

    Nushrat Bharucha's attire was actually good. She wore pristine white separates that consisted of a sleeveless top and wrap-around slit skirt. We had no complaints here with her ensemble and peach sandals, which went well with her look. The chic neckpiece also suited her and that mini purse really had our attention. What went wrong was her makeup and hairdo. The pink lip shade was fine but what was the point of contrasting it with bluish-black kohl. The tresses particularly looked messy and that's what ultimately left us a bit disappointed.

    Kriti Kharbanda's Blue And Black Gown

    Kriti Kharbanda's blue gown was glittery and striped, and let's not forget those two black halter sleeves with cups weren't awesome at all. These two elements didn't up her dress and in fact, the fabric of her dress didn't seem good to us. Again, it looked like a very dated number, which Kriti teamed with black sandals. There was something so unflattering about her pink lip shade and the cheekbones were too blushy. The eye makeup was fine and sleek tresses suited this look though.

    So, according to us, Raveena Tandon disappointed us the most. Whose attire and look failed to woo you the most? Let us know that.

    Story first published: Friday, January 24, 2020, 12:54 [IST]
