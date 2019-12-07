Raveena Tandon's Tichu Weave Sari Is For Those Looking Forward To Attending Weddings In Winters Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Raveena Tandon recently took to her Instagram handle to share a sari moment with us. The actress looked resplendent in her sari and gave us a winter wedding fashion goal. Her sari was particularly ideal for those looking forward to wearing saris to the wedding. Her attire was understated and with her sari, she celebrated the Indian craftsmanship. So, let's decode her sari look.

So, Raveena Tandon wore a sari, which came from Warp 'n Weft by Sagrika Rai. Her tichu weave sari was splashed in black hue and detailed with intricate patterns. The border and drape of her sari contrasted with shades of pink and featured meticulous detailing and embroidery. We loved this black and pink combination and felt that it was the right amount of vibrant. She teamed her sari with a pink-hued blouse that was adorned with white floral accents.

Apart from her sari, the actress also gave us jewellery goals with elaborate gold jewellery. Raveena wore a gorgeous gold haar and teamed it with a heavy choker, complementing jhumkis, and kadas. Her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted wavy highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Raveena Tandon's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.