    Wow! Radhika Madan Spreads Some Icy Charm At The Zee Cine Awards

    By
    |
    Radhika Madan Zee Cine Awards

    Radhika Madan looked absolutely stunning and surprised us with her fashion statement at the Zee Cine Awards 2019. She wore a gorgeous gown, which came from Dolly J Studio. It was a stunning number and Radhika's makeup was also impeccably done. Let's decode her ensemble and look.

    So, Radhika wore an icy-toned number, which was halter-necked and intricately embellished with jewelled tones. It was a structured number with sheer accents and meticulous embroidery. The gown was detailed with a small train and Radhika absolutely kept her look jewellery-free.

    Radhika Madan Movies

    Her makeup was refreshing and light. Her makeup was detailed with highlighted cheekbones and a light pink lip shade. The eye makeup was lit up by purple eye shadow. Radhika's makeup had a whiff of nude touch too and the middle-parted ponytail rounded out her spectacular avatar. Radhika Madan looked amazing. What do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: radhika madan zee cine awards
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 15:32 [IST]
