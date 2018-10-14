ENGLISH

Radhika Madan’s Showstopper Attire Is About Festive Cheers And Bucolic Charm

By
Radhika Madan Showstopper

'Patakha' actress Radhika Madan, who wowed us with her performance in the movie, impressed us again, but this time on the ramp of Bombay Times Fashion Week 2018. The actress ditched the minimalistic look and stunned us with a bold-hued lehenga that we thought was a pretty unusual number.

Radhika Madan Bombay Times Fashion Week

Her attire took us back into the times when ladies actually sported bright colours. Radhika's separates brought alive the bucolic charm and festive cheers. Her outfit had a quirky touch too and came from the fashion and lifestyle label, Craftsvilla. It was splashed in a vibrant red hue and was contrasted by deep green colour. 

Radhika Madan Fashion

So, Radhika wore a blouse that was round-necked and featured quarter sleeves. Her blouse was plain red in colour and was updated with sleek piping on the hemline area. She paired it with a flared and voluminous skirt, which was detailed with asymmetrical and ruffled border. It was also red-hued but was accentuated by eye-catching metallic details. The green and red border gave her attire a dramatic touch.

Radhika Madan Patakha

She paired her ensemble with a lightweight dupatta, which was mainly dipped in a green shade and was notched up subtle embellishments. Radhika accessorised her look with intricate hoop earrings and her makeup was dewy and enhanced by a red lip shade. Her side-swept wavy tresses rounded off her look.

So, how did you find Radhika Madan's showstopper attire? Let us know in the comment section.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 14, 2018, 23:43 [IST]
