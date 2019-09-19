IIFA Awards 2019: Radhika Apte Surprises Us With A Surreal Outfit And The Eye Shadow Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Radhika Apte's wardrobe for IIFA Awards 2019 in Mumbai has been eclectic and dramatic. She has wowed us with her fashion statements and hasn't played it safe. With her IIFA 2019 ensembles, the Andhadhun actress has shown us that she is a stylista in the making. For the main event, Radhika Apte opted for a Gucci dress. However, apart from her dress, her makeup game was strong too. So, let's decode her ensemble and look.

Radhika, who is also the IIFA Awards 2019 host, wore a theatrical attire, which came from the luxury brand's Spring 2019 collection. It was a surreal number that was unapologetically ruffled. The plunging neckline of her gown was accentuated by layered and pleated flares. It was a figure-flattering number that was cinched at the waist and featured an asymmetrical hem. The Sacred Games star's gown was crisply asymmetrical at the hem. Radhika Apte's dress was also detailed with a multi-hued textured design at the belt area and there was a message written towards the border of her dress too.

Styled by Who Wore What When, she teamed her dress with golden heels, which went well with her number. The jewellery game was minimal and balanced her dramatic avatar. She accessorised her look with a sleek diamond neckpiece and a statement diamond and emerald ring, which came from Occasions Fine Jewellery. Radhika also gave us makeup goals with greenish-blue eye shadow and matte pink lip shade with a touch of gloss. The middle-parted wet bun hairdo rounded out her stylish avatar. Radhika Apte totally won us with her attire and look. What do you think about her IIFA 2019 avatar? Let us know that in the comment section. Stay tuned for more updates on IIFA Awards 2019.