IIFA Rocks 2019: Radhika Apte Spruces Up Her Glamourous Dress With A Red Lip Shade

    Sacred Games actress, Radhika Apte has been turning heads because of her bold sartorial choices. From casual photoshoots to grand events, Radhika is gradually making a mark as a fashionista too. After leaving us speechless with her sassy jumpsuit at IIFA Rocks 2019, Radhika Apte once again stunned everyone with her new outfit on the second day of IIFA 2019. This time, the actress flaunted a glamourous dress. So, let's take a close look at her stunning dress and decode it.

    So, Radhika Apte hosted the show in a metallic golden and black dress, which came from the luxury fashion brand, Gucci. Styled by Who Wore What When, with her sleeveless V-shaped neckline dress, she made a strong case for colour-block trend. Her attire was also accentuated by an overlapping wrapped detail. Her dress was cinched at the waist, which gave her ensemble a structured look. Radhika completed her look with silver-toned stilettos.

    Like her dress, her jewellery game was also strong and came from the label, Occasions Fine Jewellery. Her silver-toned dainty rings upped her stylish look. Radhika Apte further accessorised her look with complementing sleek danglers, which went well with her dress..

    On the make-up front, the actress opted for a minimal base, which was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, nose and jawline. The filled pointed brows, smoky eyes with winged eyeliner, and particularly red lip shade spruced up her look. Radhika Apte left her side-parted sleek tresses loose.

    Now that's what we call distinctive style! Her dress was absolutely stunning and she pulled it off with a lot of aplomb. Also, we liked the fact that she made the red lip shade work.

    What are your thoughts on Radhika Apte's metallic golden-black dress? Do let us know in the comment section. Stay tuned for more fashion updates from IIFA 2019.

    All pic credits: Radhika Apte

