Radhika Apte's Pantsuit Is Definitely Meant For Boss Ladies

Radhika Apte style

The very talented and gorgeous Radhika Apte seems to be at the peak of her career. She has been wowing us with her acting skills and fashion statements. And the actress also seems to be owning her space in Netflix.

Recently, she again shot to fame with 'Lust Stories' and now the diva has once more made it to the world's leading internet entertainment service provider. This time, the actress will be seen in 'Sacred Games' along with Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

And we are eagerly waiting for it.

Radhika Apte Sacred Games

So, Radhika was at the screening of 'Sacred Games' and she rocked the pantsuit trend this time. Well, she clearly was the boss lady at the event and so this attire seemed most appropriate. Dressed in a very structural Label D pantsuit, Radhika looked stunning and graceful as ever. Her grey-hued outfit was collared and sleeveless. It featured two pockets, which made her outfit very practical. The same-coloured belt helped accentuate her slender frame.

She wore complementing pants with her outfit, which were floor-length and pretty much flared. Radhika's makeup was dewy and highlighted by deep red lip shade. Her hairdo was middle-parted and straightened, and it perfectly went well her pantsuit.

Radhika Apte movies

Radhika, we are so wowed by you and hope your film also does well. We loved her pantsuit and thought it made her look like a boss lady.

Radhika Apte Lust Stories
    Story first published: Thursday, July 5, 2018, 12:48 [IST]
