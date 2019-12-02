Radhika Apte And Sania Mirza Have Perfect Outfits For Your Bestie’s Hen Night Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

If there is one actress in Bollywood industry who has broken the internet with her film as well as sartorial picks, it is Radhika Apte. Speaking about her fashion sense, the actress has been setting the fashion standards high. On the other hand, out of all the sports personalities, Sania Mirza creates the most buzz with her fashion choices.

To prove our statement, we have the gorgeous pictures of the two divas from the recent event. Lately, Radhika Apte and Sania Mirza were spotted in pretty dresses at We The Women event in Mumbai. While Radhika won us with her black & white mini dress, Sania Mirza looked radiant in a yellow number. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

Radhika Apte In A Black & White Mini Dress

Radhika Apte donned a cut-sleeved wavy hemline dress. Her pretty dress was accentuated by black and white patterns. She completed her look with a pair of ankle-length knotted black wedges. The Sacred Games actress went jewellery-free and instead upped her look with a silver-toned wrist watch, which went well with her sophisticated look. She let loose her mid-parted blonde-highlighted sleek tresses and sharply contoured her cheekbones. Minimal base marked by filled brows, soft kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, and red lip shade elevated her look.

Sania Mirza In A Yellow Dress

Sania Mirza opted for a puff-sleeved high-neck yellow ensemble from the label SHÁCHI. Styled by Anam Mirza, her beautiful yellow number featured keyhole neckline and sharp pleats on the bodice while the stretchable fabric around her waist gave her attire structure. The tennis star completed her look with pointed nude-hued heels. She accessorised her look with a pair of floral earrings. Sania pulled back her poofy tresses into a low wavy ponytail. Slight contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, dark eye shadow, soft blush, and light pink lip shade spruced up her look.

So, what do you think about Radhika Apte's and Sania Mirza's outfits? Whose attire did you like more? Do let us know in the comment section.