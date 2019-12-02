ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Radhika Apte And Sania Mirza Have Perfect Outfits For Your Bestie’s Hen Night

    By
    |

    If there is one actress in Bollywood industry who has broken the internet with her film as well as sartorial picks, it is Radhika Apte. Speaking about her fashion sense, the actress has been setting the fashion standards high. On the other hand, out of all the sports personalities, Sania Mirza creates the most buzz with her fashion choices.

    To prove our statement, we have the gorgeous pictures of the two divas from the recent event. Lately, Radhika Apte and Sania Mirza were spotted in pretty dresses at We The Women event in Mumbai. While Radhika won us with her black & white mini dress, Sania Mirza looked radiant in a yellow number. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

    Radhika Apte In A Black & White Mini Dress

    Radhika Apte donned a cut-sleeved wavy hemline dress. Her pretty dress was accentuated by black and white patterns. She completed her look with a pair of ankle-length knotted black wedges. The Sacred Games actress went jewellery-free and instead upped her look with a silver-toned wrist watch, which went well with her sophisticated look. She let loose her mid-parted blonde-highlighted sleek tresses and sharply contoured her cheekbones. Minimal base marked by filled brows, soft kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, and red lip shade elevated her look.

    Sania Mirza In A Yellow Dress

    Sania Mirza opted for a puff-sleeved high-neck yellow ensemble from the label SHÁCHI. Styled by Anam Mirza, her beautiful yellow number featured keyhole neckline and sharp pleats on the bodice while the stretchable fabric around her waist gave her attire structure. The tennis star completed her look with pointed nude-hued heels. She accessorised her look with a pair of floral earrings. Sania pulled back her poofy tresses into a low wavy ponytail. Slight contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, dark eye shadow, soft blush, and light pink lip shade spruced up her look.

    So, what do you think about Radhika Apte's and Sania Mirza's outfits? Whose attire did you like more? Do let us know in the comment section.

    More RADHIKA APTE News

    Story first published: Monday, December 2, 2019, 17:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 2, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue