Sania Mirza, Kangana Ranaut, Karishma Tanna, And Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Have Fab Airport Outfit Ideas Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it Bollywood divas, sports stars, or a TV actress, the celebrities always leave us stunned with their designer outfits at grand events or award shows. But their airport looks are what we always wait for because this is the moment when the celebrities make big fashion statements even in their casuals.

Recently, Sania Mirza, Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and Karishma Tanna were snapped by the shutterbugs at the Mumbai aiport. The stars were seen in casual chic outfits as they were spotted. So, let's take a look at their outfits closely and decode their airport looks.

Sania Mirza In Black Co-ords And Pink Blazer

Indian tennis player, Sania Mirza was spotted in a casual black tucked-in top, which she paired with matching jeans. The sports star paired her attire a statement black belt. She teamed her co-ords with a full-sleeved notch-lapel open front long pink blazer and completed her look with a pair of white sport shoes. Sania accessorised her look with silver-toned hoops and ring. She upped her look with silver wrist watch. The yellow reflectors added a stylish quotient to her look. Sania mirza left her mid-parted streaked tresses loose and spruced up her look with slight contouring, soft blush, and pink lip shade. We really liked her stylish pink blazer.

Kangana Ranaut In Tee-Pants And Trenchcoat

Kangana Ranaut stylishly flaunted her casual attire. She wore a half-sleeved round collar tucked-in white graphic tee, which looked super cute. She paired it with high-rise ankle-length grey checkered pants. The Manikarnika actress paired her ensemble with a beige-hued classic trenchcoat and looked ultra stylish. Kangana completed her look with a pair of brown suede boots. The Panga actress ditched accessories and upped her look with a funky white-framed cat eye sunglasses. She also carried a matching bag. Kangana Ranaut left her curly tresses loose and spruced up her look with no makeup look. We are sure Kangana's cute tee is what everyone wants in their wardrobe right now.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In A White Top And Green Skirt

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was snapped at the Mumbai airport with husband Anand Ahuja. The Zoya Factor actress donned a puff-sleeved V-shaped neckline plain white tucked-in top. She paired it with high-rise light green-hued skirt, which was accentuated by black-white florals and pleats. Sonam completed her look with a pair of pointed white sandals. She also carried an off-white sling bag, which went well with her look. The Veere Di Wedding actress accessorised her look with silver-toned hoops and a ring. She dipped her nails in black lacquer. Sonam Kapoor tied her mid-parted sleek tresses and spruced up her look with pink blush and dark lip shade. The butterfly sunglasses added a stylish quotient to her look.

Karishma Tanna In A White Palazzo Suit

Karishma Tanna looked desi in an all-white palazzo suit. Her suit consisted of a cut-sleeved sweetheart neckline short white kurti, which was accentuated by intricate embroidery. She paired it with matching palazzo pants. Her kurti and palazzo were enhanced by lace border at the hemline. The Sanju actress upped her look with a plain white dupatta. Karishma completed her look with a pair of white and blue striped juttis. She accessorised her look with matching earrings and a ring. The actress upped her look with white lacquer. Karishma Tanna left her mid-parted beautiful tresses loose while soft contouring and pink lip shade rounded out her look. The stylish octagon reflectors added a cool quotient.

What do you think about their airport outfits? Whose attire did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.