    Radhika Apte And Kubbra Sait Wore Sculptural Gowns At The International Emmy Awards

    By
    |

    Radhika Apte and Kubbra Sait recently graced the International Emmy Awards and they looked gorgeous in their edgy gowns. Their outfits were futuristic and the styling was impeccably done. So, let's find out what they wore that caught our attention.

    Radhika Apte

    Radhika Apte looked amazing in her Iris van Herpen gown that was strapless and structure-defying. Her attire was splashed in iridescent hues of yellow and pink. It was asymmetrical outfit and highly sculptural. Radhika pulled it off gracefully and paired it with golden heels. She kept her jewellery game light but her statement nature-inspired ring was worth-noticing. The makeup was highlighted by deep pink lip shade and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.

    Kubbra Sait

    Kubbra Sait wore a grey-hued Gaurav Gupta gown that was off-shouldered and intricately embellished with sheer hem. It was also a sculptural and fluid number and Kubbra pulled it off with a lot of aplomb. She accessorised her look with a statement neckpiece that went well with her look. The chic rings also upped the style quotient and her jewellery was from Outhouse. Kubbra's makeup was enhanced by matte pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and smoky kohl with silver eye shadow. The curly bob tresses completed her look.

    So, whose attire and look you loved more? Let us know that in the comment section.

