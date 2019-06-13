From Quirky Numbers To Phulkari Dupattas, Kubbra Sait's Fashion Sense Is Totally Unique Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Recently, Kubbra Sait graced Kashish 2019 - the film festival that aims at celebrating LGBTQ. The film festival also focuses on mainstreaming LGBTQ narratives. Kubbra Sait was the host and she impressed us with her androgynous number. With her attire, Kubbra made a strong case for gender-fluidity in fashion. However, she also made us think about her unique and individualistic fashion sense. The actress, who has wowed us with her acting prowess, has also given us a number of fashion goals. She has taught us to be ourselves when it comes to dressing up and not to follow the trends blindly. Let's decode a few of her prominent outfits and looks.

The Androgynous Outfit

Kubbra's latest outfit was a humble number and it was an easy-to-ace look too. Kubbra kept it simple and gender-fluid, and we loved her ensemble. She wore a full-sleeved bandhgala white shirt and paired it with black straight-fit trousers - a classic combination! She also teamed her ensemble with a sleeveless black jacket, which was adorned with heart-shaped brooch and notched up her stylish avatar. The actress wore flats and the make-up was light too with a minty pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The short hairdo went absolutely well with this look of hers. Well, Kubbra looked sassy.

Playing With Prints

Kubbra kept the fun and light moment alive with her dress, which came from the label, Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika. This was their signature satin dress, which totally exuded quirky vibes. Her dress consisted of a collared white shirt, which was half-sleeved and contrasted by pink and green abstract patterns. The dress was ruffled and pleated at the hem and she teamed it with embellished ballerinas from Jimmy Choo. She accessorised her look with chic earrings from Zariin. The make-up was nude-toned with a glossy pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The sleek tresses completed her avatar.

The Pristine White Sari

Kubbra showed us recently that she can looked equally awesome in her traditional ensemble. She wore this gorgeous white sari for the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2019. Her sari came from the label, House Of Milk, and it was an exquisite hand-embroidered sari with delicate floral accents. She teamed her sari with a sleeveless ivory blouse, which complemented her sari. Kubbra notched up her look with emerald earrings and a ring, which were from Farah Khan Ali's eponymous label. This time, the make-up was dewy-toned with a vibrant pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The vintage hairdo completed her formal evening look. With this, she made a strong case for white saris.

The Totally Quirky Outfit

For 'Gully Boy' promotions, Ranveer Singh was not the only star at his quirky best. Kubbra gave him a tough fight with this ensemble, which was 100 per cent slay-worthy. Her attire was designed from Ekta S studio and it consisted of a black choker-necked dress and she teamed it with a dark green asymmetrical jacket, which was enhanced by quirky prints. She also spruced up her stylish avatar with vibrant floral stockings and those rock chic ankle-length boots. She wore black-hued classy studs, which came from the label, Bansri. The pink lip shade elevated her look and she completed her on-duty avatar with a middle-parted hairdo.

The Boho Ensemble

Not the one to take the usual fashion route, Kubbra gave us yet another distinctive fashion moment with this outfit, which she wore for the show, Son of Abish. She wore an electric blue separates, which were designed by Sonam Luthria and available at Aza. Her ensemble consisted of a cropped top and crisp draped bottoms. She also spruced up her look with a long jacket and her attire was accentuated by multi-hued tassels. Kubbra's elaborate earrings and bangles were from the label, Maya. The make-up was enhanced by a red lip shade and a complementing eye shadow. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.

The Yellow Sari

Kubbra also walked for the ace designed Tarun Tahiliani at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour. The diva looked stunning in a meticulously draped sari, which was splashed in a yellow hue and enhanced by pastel floral accents. The sari was draped in a such a way that it seemed belted and she teamed her gorgeous sari with a matching quirky blouse. The jewellery included a multi-hued layered neckpiece, chic bangles, and stunning earrings. The make-up was nude-toned and enhanced by a bindi. The yellow and blue flowers adorned her impeccable bun, which also completed her look.

The Phulkari Dupatta

For one of the episodes of India On A Plate, Kubbra Sait popularised Indian handicrafts and fashion sensibility with this traditional ensemble. The actress wore a flush purple outfit, which was flared and seemed comfy. Her ensemble was by Payal Khandwala and available at SewShy. It was a beautiful attire, which she elevated by pairing it with a classic phulkari dupatta that was adorned with yellow, blue, and purple hand-embroidered floral work. Kubbra's dupatta was bought outside the Golden Temple. She teamed her attire with shiny golden flats and accessorised her look with quirky earrings from Madiha. The make-up was nude-toned and impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.

So, which outfit and look of hers wowed you the most? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section. We liked the phulkari dupatta the most as it was a refreshing and promoted cultural heritage.