Kubbra Sait, Kajol, Or Aahana Kumra: Whose Ivory Sari Look Was The Most Refreshing? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kubbra Sait, Kajol, and Aahana Kumra also attended the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2019. Their fashion statements for the event were striking indeed. The common aspect was not only that they draped saris but also wore ivory-hued numbers. Let's decode their outfits and find out who looked the best out of the three divas.

Kubbra Sait

Kubbra Sait looked dreamy and upped her fashion game with this sari, which came from the label, House Of Milk. It was a beautifully embroidered creamy white sari, which was notched up by floral accents. The intricate sari featured a gold-toned sleek border and Kubbra teamed it with a white sleeveless blouse. Her statement diamond and emerald ring and aquamarine and emerald earrings came from Farah Khan Ali's eponymous jewellery brand. The makeup was highlighted by a bright pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The vintage hairdo rounded out her avatar.

Kajol

Kajol went for a colour-blocked sari from Shivan & Narresh. She wore a sheer chikan-mattie sari with daisy skeinwork. The drape was ivory-hued and the fall was contrasted by bright red colour. Even her sleeveless blouse was dipped in vibrant red hue. The whole colour effect and meticulous detailing were stunning. However, there were a few subtle misses, which included that brooch pin and the way it was draped. Adding to that, while we liked her neckpiece, we thought it didn't go too well with her sari. The makeup was beautifully done with a matte pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed and complemented her look.

Aahana Kumra

Aahana Kumra inspired us fashionably with her Sabyasachi sari, which we thought was a cross between vintage and modern. Her delicate ivory sari was beautifully draped and accentuated by subtle embroidery and nuanced details. She teamed her sari with a silver choli blouse, which went well with her sari. She also paired her sari with silver block heels, which came from Jaypore. The actress spruced up her avatar with sleek chandelier earrings and a stunning ring. The makeup was marked by bright red lip shade but we wished she had opted for a natural pink shade. The impeccable bun was adorned with roses and that wrapped up her traditional look.

Well, we found Kubbra Sait's sari and look the best. Apart from her intricate sari, we thought she experimented with the lip shade and hairdo. She certainly gave us a fresh traditional look idea.