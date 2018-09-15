Priyanka Chopra's Photoshoot Is Her Most Sensuous Till Now And So Out Of This World

Priyanka Chopra, for sure, know how to wrap up for the weekend. And this time, the actress had the mercury soaring to quite an extent with her sensuous photoshoot. She looked out of this world and once again proved to us that why she is a global fashion icon. Priyanka owned every moment of the shoot and looked absolutely gorgeous. Her emotions were real and she looked simply outstanding.

For her first look, PeeCee donned a red dress that was off-shouldered and was enhanced by exaggerated sleeves. It was a pleated and structural dress and Priyanka looked smoking hot in it. In her second look, Priyanka sported a flared and voluminous white top that was off-shouldered and ruffled. It was a wispy number and seemed like a formation of clouds.

She teamed it with the black leather shorts, but it was her boots that did the most talking. Priyanka's boots were a feathery delight and surreal. The purple-hued boots gave her look an abstract touch.

The mood got a little dark, as Priyanka posed with a good mix of volatility and vulnerability. She sat on the chair ever so gently and yet there was a look of 'I-have-achieved-it' in her eyes. Her dress was accentuated by sinuous pleats and sheer fabric. Her pointed black boots gave boss lady vibes and spruced up her look.

Lastly, PeeCee was a satiny dream in her casual avatar. She wore a rather loose and an anti-fit top, which featured balloon-like sleeves and matching pants, which contrasted in terms of silhouette.

Priyanka Chopra's photoshoot was refreshing and reflected on her many moods. Her outfits were not only gorgeous, but each one created some kind of personality. We loved her photoshoot, how about you?