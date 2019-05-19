Priyanka Chopra Jonas Stuns In A Beaded And Ruffled Dress At Cannes 2019 Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

About last evening, Priyanka and Nick Jonas hosted a special party in association with Chopard at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty, and Hina Khan also graced the glittering occasion. For the event, Priyanka donned a dress that came from the label, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. She looked absolutely stylish and gave us party outfit goals.

The actress wore a risqué halter number that was accentuated by sharp cuts and plunging neckline. The grey and black beaded dress was detailed with a layered ruffled slit and this dress of hers was not quite anybody's cup of tea. It was an amazing number, which Priyanka teamed with black pointed heels, which complemented her dress.

The actress carried a miniature black sling bag with her and accessorised her look with dazzling earrings from Chopard, which spruced up her avatar. The makeup was highlighted by a matte pink lip shade and subtle kohl. Priyanka again completed her look with a ponytail, which suited her. She looked awesome as ever. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.