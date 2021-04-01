What A Bright Sunny Day! Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shines In Yellow Dress And It Costs As High As Luxury Vacation Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Priyanka Chopra Jonas loves to treat her fans with her gorgeous pictures online. Though she posts pictures from her fashion photoshoot only once in a while but whenever she does, she takes internet by storm. This morning, the global actress popped up on our Instagram feed and took away our blues with her fun picture in a bright yellow dress. Priyanka looked like a ray of sunshine in it and the cost of her pretty dress is as high as a luxury vacation. So, let us take a close look at her dress and know it's price below.

So, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram feed to share a gorgeous picture of herself, where she was seen blossoming like a lovely sunflower and jumping with joy. She was dressed to slay in a sleeveless plunging-neckline yellow maxi dress, which came from the label Emilio Pucci. It was an easy-breezy flared number that was accentuated by subtle white prints and feather-detailing on the bottom half. The matching self-tie waist belt, cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. Her dress looked pretty and is priced $6085, which is about INR 4,46,745. The White Tiger actress look lovely as she posed like a free butterfly. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings and a few bangles.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Priyanka Chopra slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, oodles of mascara, light eye shadow, and pale pink lipstick spruced up her look. The diva let loose her mid-parted curly tresses while the front bangs, framing her face, suited her look.

We really liked this yellow dress of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and gave us major summer fashion goals. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram