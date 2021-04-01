Just In
- 11 min ago Vidya Balan Stuns With Her Golden Anarkali Suit But Her Gown Look Is Even More Awesome
-
- 3 hrs ago COVID-19 Vaccination For 45 Years & Above Starts 1 April; How To Register Via Aarogya Setu
- 3 hrs ago Your Simple Summer Wardrobe Sorted Ft. Nushrratt Bharuccha, Radhika Madan, And Sara Ali Khan
- 4 hrs ago Anushka Sharma, Sanjana Sanghi And Gauahar Khan Show Different Ways To Make Denim Stand Out!
Don't Miss
- Finance Maharashtra Government Reinforces 5% Stamp Duty Charges On Property Purchase
- Technology Mi 11 Ultra With Biggest Smartphone Camera Sensor Coming Soon To India
- News Utkal Divas 2021: Odisha celebrates 85th foudation day
- Movies Toral Rasputra Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says She Lost Her Dad While She Was In Isolation
- Automobiles Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 Metallic Red Colour Launched In India: Priced At 1.52 Lakh
- Sports Jonty Rhodes teams up with EuroSchool to help children discover their potential in sports and fitness
- Education RBI Admit Card 2021 Released For Office Attendant Posts
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Karnataka In April in 2021
What A Bright Sunny Day! Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shines In Yellow Dress And It Costs As High As Luxury Vacation
Priyanka Chopra Jonas loves to treat her fans with her gorgeous pictures online. Though she posts pictures from her fashion photoshoot only once in a while but whenever she does, she takes internet by storm. This morning, the global actress popped up on our Instagram feed and took away our blues with her fun picture in a bright yellow dress. Priyanka looked like a ray of sunshine in it and the cost of her pretty dress is as high as a luxury vacation. So, let us take a close look at her dress and know it's price below.
So, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram feed to share a gorgeous picture of herself, where she was seen blossoming like a lovely sunflower and jumping with joy. She was dressed to slay in a sleeveless plunging-neckline yellow maxi dress, which came from the label Emilio Pucci. It was an easy-breezy flared number that was accentuated by subtle white prints and feather-detailing on the bottom half. The matching self-tie waist belt, cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. Her dress looked pretty and is priced $6085, which is about INR 4,46,745. The White Tiger actress look lovely as she posed like a free butterfly. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings and a few bangles.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Priyanka Chopra slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, oodles of mascara, light eye shadow, and pale pink lipstick spruced up her look. The diva let loose her mid-parted curly tresses while the front bangs, framing her face, suited her look.
We really liked this yellow dress of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and gave us major summer fashion goals. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram